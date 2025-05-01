Sign up
95 / 365
You Are Never Far
You are never far
Thoughts of you echo in mind
Wisteria blooms
Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart - Chris Cornell
https://youtu.be/zpMfZPAc1kg?si=5PrjluZzjN1Ckzxp
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Tags
road
,
spring
,
path
,
wisteria
,
roads
