These Dark Corridors by outis
98 / 365

These Dark Corridors

These dark corridors
Chasing dreams that can't be caught
Still, I push forward


Evening On The Ground (Lillith's Song) - Iron and Wine
https://youtu.be/sP3V7PxjdQo?si=b-u2YFa56-UQBJAS
4th May 2025

Outis

@outis
