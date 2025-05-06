Sign up
100 / 365
Lost In The Twilight
Lost in the twilight
Roads pass by, unremembered
Hollow and shadowed
Awful Dreams - Lightnin' Hopkins
https://youtu.be/TOMgnPGxUGA?si=M_b6jbaKg3VBSfYB
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Outis
@outis
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
6th May 2025 8:32pm
Tags
road
,
spring
,
twilight
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
