Rusted Sunset by outis
101 / 365

Rusted Sunset

If this was the last
Rusted sunset through my eyes
A breath worth taking


Final Days - Michael Kiwanuka
https://youtu.be/t7egVrhFaFU?si=vzUwhnmSbOp9NGy0
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Outis

@outis
27% complete

