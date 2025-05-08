Previous
Painted Ink and Sky by outis
102 / 365

Painted Ink and Sky

Dark days and dark roads
Feel more akin to shadows
Painted ink and sky


Mercury - Sleeping At Last
https://youtu.be/pNUR0fOMpCs?si=dQ-sgutMec8uzkoy
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Outis

@outis
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact