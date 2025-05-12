Previous
Bellflowers Along the Road by outis
106 / 365

Bellflowers Along the Road

In late afternoon
Bellflowers along the road
Time seems to hold still


Before the Rain Dried - Ben Harper
https://youtu.be/-7VRWcQ2qmo?si=ifOCc8NHf7Pl6EcR
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Outis

@outis
