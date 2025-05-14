Previous
The Broken Road by outis
108 / 365

The Broken Road

Gravel underfoot
Canopy of green above
Roam the broken road


Ghost Towns - Radical Face
https://youtu.be/9MUA9hoDa40?si=JrVyDygY6RFNeZap
14th May 2025

Outis

@outis
