Remnants of Fog and Rain by outis
109 / 365

Remnants of Fog and Rain

First hint of morning
The remnants of fog and rain
Weather of my soul


Don't Wait For Me - Josh Garrels
https://youtu.be/XKq1CsZNWE8?si=uqkUI6ibBSS1UNVw
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Outis

@outis
29% complete

