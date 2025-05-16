Previous
The Long Road Beyond by outis
The Long Road Beyond

The long road beyond
A horizon I can't reach
Still, I carry on


Tears In The Rain - Joe Satriani
https://youtu.be/VnZUMVxkOIg?si=IRS4jkxVShgN35AF
Outis

@outis
