111 / 365
Quiet Solitude of Light
In pools of darkness
Quiet solitude of light
A pathway between
Blue Light - Mazzy Star
https://youtu.be/H7VUO-WxppY?si=MMkyrwEOLZMl0CWF
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Outis
@outis
111
photos
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
17th May 2025 11:56pm
Privacy
road
night
spring
path
roads
