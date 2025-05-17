Previous
Quiet Solitude of Light by outis
Quiet Solitude of Light

In pools of darkness
Quiet solitude of light
A pathway between


Blue Light - Mazzy Star
https://youtu.be/H7VUO-WxppY?si=MMkyrwEOLZMl0CWF
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Outis

@outis
