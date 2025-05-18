Previous
Where Does Time Take Us by outis
112 / 365

Where Does Time Take Us

Where does time take us
Neither back to yesterday
Nor beyond today


Time - Tom Waits
https://youtu.be/3_eR0IVSOhY?si=7SrIoqzvo1DBedrr
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Outis

@outis
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact