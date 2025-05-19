Sign up
113 / 365
And These Streets
Maybe it's like this
Broken, rusted, full of cracks
My soul and these streets
Heart Full of Holes - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/JMNTipOAIV8?si=z1MPiSoowcxyhD4e
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Tags
road
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
