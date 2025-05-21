Previous
Lost Under Night Skies by outis
Lost Under Night Skies

And I imagine
That I share this road with you
Lost under night skies


So Quiet In Here - Van Morrison
https://youtu.be/gMP9jMJlsks?si=Ikz_95FX_kHDYyPp
Outis

@outis
