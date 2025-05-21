Sign up
Lost Under Night Skies
And I imagine
That I share this road with you
Lost under night skies
So Quiet In Here - Van Morrison
https://youtu.be/gMP9jMJlsks?si=Ikz_95FX_kHDYyPp
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
21st May 2025 11:11pm
Tags
road
,
night
,
spring
,
rain
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
