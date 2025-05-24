Previous
The Quiet of Solitude by outis
118 / 365

The Quiet of Solitude

A walk through gardens
The quiet of solitude
Spring breeze and blue skies


Where We Start - David Gilmour
https://youtu.be/RT91AbYRdGM?si=6ehiMQQCFdSPhXqS
24th May 2025

