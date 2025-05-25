Sign up
119 / 365
Only Clouds For Thought
Miles and miles
Highways pass in endless blur
Only clouds for thought
What It Is - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/Fxl2YGDJEAM?si=zaUEs1dkPjT5BNDe
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Tags
road
,
sky
,
spring
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
