Previous
Only Clouds For Thought by outis
119 / 365

Only Clouds For Thought

Miles and miles
Highways pass in endless blur
Only clouds for thought


What It Is - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/Fxl2YGDJEAM?si=zaUEs1dkPjT5BNDe
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Outis

@outis
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact