Time, Like a Slow Breath by outis
Time, Like a Slow Breath

Spring shifts with the wind
Time, like a slow deep breath
Holds the memories


So We Find Ourselves - Fink
https://youtu.be/eKNHKmphJUI?si=5XUvglCEoo9b_-VT
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Outis

@outis
