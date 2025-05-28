Previous
Canvas of Painted Rains by outis
Canvas of Painted Rains

Color reflected
A canvas of painted rains
Blend of thoughts and night



Grey Street - Dave Matthews Band
https://youtu.be/1u3pDgVMPsY?si=OQp7CQ4HKgvrRe4C
