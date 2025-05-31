Previous
If These Roads Last Eternal by outis
124 / 365

If These Roads Last Eternal

If it never ends
If these roads last eternal
In my heart you'll be


The Far Road - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
https://youtu.be/ScbSHrq_DZM?si=Dp_qLQglaM8-R20w
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Outis

@outis
