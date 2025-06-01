Previous
Away From End's Light by outis
126 / 365

Away From End's Light

Caverns of the night
Yet I venture deeper still
Away from end's light


Caves - Gregory Alan Isakov
https://youtu.be/pdpsUwenwJs?si=PU-Z24PWKZm98gPq
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Outis

@outis
