Hold the Sun by outis
127 / 365

Past an empty lot
Wild flowers hold the sun
A love shines brightly


When She Believes - Ben Harper
https://youtu.be/c42zu4f_WeA?si=X3jyv-nMoC1FedVX
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Outis

@outis
