127 / 365
Hold the Sun
Past an empty lot
Wild flowers hold the sun
A love shines brightly
When She Believes - Ben Harper
https://youtu.be/c42zu4f_WeA?si=X3jyv-nMoC1FedVX
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
0
Tags
road
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
