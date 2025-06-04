Previous
Turning Of The World by outis
Turning Of The World

Turning of the world
Always delicate, fragile
Life tries to hold on


Hold On - Tom Waits
https://youtu.be/0P5jV4lHHR0?si=96BhYNq2JzQY9xXf
Outis

