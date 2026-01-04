Previous
20260103_161241~2 by ouzel
4 / 365

20260103_161241~2

Bishops Castle wall mural. The Shropshirs town has a strong elephantine connection, with circus animals being moved there for safety, from London, during WW2
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Chris S

@ouzel
This is my second 365 challenge !
1% complete

