DSC08763~2 by ouzel
5 / 365

DSC08763~2

Old man's beard, back-lit by the sun. Taken on my lunchtime walk.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Chris S

@ouzel
This is my second 365 challenge !
1% complete

