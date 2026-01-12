Previous
Hosta and friend by ouzel
12 / 365

Hosta and friend

The spider plant leaf is a bit more 365 than the hosta !
Inspired a bit by Mary Jo Hoffman's oeuvre.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Chris S

@ouzel
This is my second 365 challenge !
3% complete

