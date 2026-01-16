Sign up
Wild bee colony. Fortunately the bees are asleep !
These bees used to be in the orchard, but swarmed to a hollow in an oak tree in the nearby woods.
The honey combs are pretty deep in the tree trunk.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Chris S
@ouzel
I live in beautiful Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making...
Emma78
How cool! I have never seen a real wild bee colony, only a swarm from a bee keeper's hive.
January 16th, 2026
