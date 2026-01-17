Previous
First snowdrops of the year by ouzel
17 / 365

First snowdrops of the year

Spotted my first snowdrops, whilst out on my Saturday bike ride
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in beautiful Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Good find
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact