25 / 365
Ollie taking a keen interest in the news...
The subject matter must have annoyed him as, shortly after, he started raking the paper with his claws
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Chris S
@ouzel
I live in beautiful Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making...
25
photos
7
followers
8
following
cat
Jennifer
ace
Lol! It's all annoying these days! The paper didn't stand a chance.
January 25th, 2026
