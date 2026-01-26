Previous
Orchard apples by ouzel
Orchard apples

Still hanging on the tree despite the late date.
An unknown Herefordshire variety, grafted from my neighbour's old tree, which was remarkable for its tenacious, yellow apples
Chris S

