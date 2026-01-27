Previous
Orchard fox by ouzel
27 / 365

Orchard fox

Caught on the automatic near infrared camera, as the fox prowled around near the chickens enclosure. The chickens were tucked up in their roost, so no joy for the fox.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact