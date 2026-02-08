Previous
Hounds on the loose. by ouzel
Hounds on the loose.

My wildlife cam caught these naughty fox hounds gambolling through my orchard. They were not supposed to be there ! A lively snap, nevertheless.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
Photo Details

