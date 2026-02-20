Previous
Pruning time by ouzel
51 / 365

Pruning time

Apple orchard pruning by my neighbour.
It was such a grey day, and I thought B&W would work best with all the detail in the image.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact