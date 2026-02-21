Previous
First celandines by ouzel
52 / 365

First celandines

Saw these on my bike ride this morning. Note the sneaky nettles trying to muscle in.
I also espied a dandelion (again, the first I've seen this year), but I was going too fast to stop for a photo.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact