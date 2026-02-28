Previous
Composition rectilinear by ouzel
57 / 365

Composition rectilinear

A rare visit to the city: at Oxford station, the strong horizontals and verticals reinforcie the absence of nature.
I do like Oxford though !
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact