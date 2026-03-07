Sign up
63 / 365
Guerilla gardening. Mission Pond.
Planting some deep water lilies in the company wildlife pond, when nobody was looking !
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Chris S
@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
7th March 2026 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
