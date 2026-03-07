Previous
Next
Guerilla gardening. Mission Pond. by ouzel
63 / 365

Guerilla gardening. Mission Pond.

Planting some deep water lilies in the company wildlife pond, when nobody was looking !
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact