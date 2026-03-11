Previous
Gills by ouzel
67 / 365

Gills

Macro plus extension tube.
Any guesses as to the object ?
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
Madeleine Pennock ace
Shall I suggest the underside of a mushroom or toadstool?
March 11th, 2026  
Chris S
@marshwader
Ooh - well done. Too easy !
A super busy day, so I resorted to a cooking objet. I think the small details are spores ? Need to get the microscope out...
March 11th, 2026  
