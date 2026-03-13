Previous
Not quite tree hugging.... by ouzel
69 / 365

Not quite tree hugging....

I love the bark on my beautiful coastal redwood.
They are the tallest trees inthe world, bu tmine has a lot of growing to do !
Its bark is very different to the barks of my other trees .
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact