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Frosted daffs by ouzel
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Frosted daffs

But the sun (to of photo) soon resurrected them.
A beautiful Spring day ensued.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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