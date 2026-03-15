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20260315_171717~3 by ouzel
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20260315_171717~3

Heavy showers. But hey - no rain, no rainbows !
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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