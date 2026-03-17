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Brock the badger
Caught on the wildlife cam that I put up near the pond where I work. There were deer and foxes too, but I chose this one.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Chris S
@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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badger
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
March 17th, 2026
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