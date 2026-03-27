Previous
Next
Lovely Leaves by ouzel
83 / 365

Lovely Leaves

This hosta lives in the conservatory, and, like most plants, loves it there...
I love the texture and shape of the leaves.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact