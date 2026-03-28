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Orchard bonfire by ouzel
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Orchard bonfire

The tree prunings had dried enough, and the wind really helped the fire. An infrared camera would have given an interesting perspective too...
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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