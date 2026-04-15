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Impressions of Black Cat by ouzel
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Impressions of Black Cat

A bit of postprocessing here. Too much ? What do you think ? How much is too much ?
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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