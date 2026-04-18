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Scale invariant
Beauty on whatever scale we choose...
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Chris S
@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
101
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-6
Taken
18th April 2026 11:17am
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Life Thru My Lens
Great capture, really amazing photo.
April 18th, 2026
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