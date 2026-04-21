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Sticks
Spotted on a bike trail. Not sure what the sticks were doing there.
I liked the texture of the assembly.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Chris S
@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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365
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SM-G973F
Taken
21st April 2026 7:06pm
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