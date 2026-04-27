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Spider's new vegetarian diet
There willow trees have been producing loads of seeds, and they have been blowing everywhere, including this poor spider's web.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Chris S
@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
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27th April 2026 10:39am
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