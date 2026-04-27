Previous
Spider's new vegetarian diet by ouzel
106 / 365

Spider's new vegetarian diet

There willow trees have been producing loads of seeds, and they have been blowing everywhere, including this poor spider's web.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Chris S

@ouzel
I live in Herefordshire in the UK and enjoy the natural world, riding my bikes (especially on and around the Malvern Hills) and making traditional...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact