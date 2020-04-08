Sign up
Photo 739
Abstract
For Mary's get pushed to do an abstract macro using the tree. I don't have a macro lens, so this is more of a close up.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: Member of the group Five Plus Two: I shoot with a crappy phone...
2311
photos
188
followers
151
following
Album
eXtra
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
8th April 2020 5:54pm
Tags
get-pushed-saxa
,
get-pushed-402
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@mcsiegle
I think this one is more abstract
April 8th, 2020
