Beech nut shells by overalvandaan
Photo 741

Beech nut shells

For Wendy's get pushed challenge: '... to use that wide open aperture* for selective focus with both foreground and background in soft focus and framing your sharply focused subject.'

*my 50mm lens, as my standard lens broke
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@farmreporter, and another one for the get pushed. It's nice to shoot with this lens again!
April 16th, 2020  
