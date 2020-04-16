Sign up
Photo 741
Beech nut shells
For Wendy's get pushed challenge: '... to use that wide open aperture* for selective focus with both foreground and background in soft focus and framing your sharply focused subject.'
*my 50mm lens, as my standard lens broke
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
2320
photos
190
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
eXtra
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th April 2020 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-saxa
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-s
,
get-pushed-403
,
beech nuts
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@farmreporter
, and another one for the get pushed. It's nice to shoot with this lens again!
April 16th, 2020
