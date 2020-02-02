Sign up
8 / 365
Eucalyptus
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
4
1
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: Member of the group Five Plus Two: I shoot with a crappy phone...
2277
photos
190
followers
148
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
729
4
730
5
6
731
7
8
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
XX
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
2nd February 2020 1:38pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bark
,
bw-s
,
for2020
Pyrrhula
Eucalyptus in Wales? Mooie textures.
February 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great textures of the peeling bark - a great close-up !
February 7th, 2020
Mikel Skoog
ace
I love photos that take a real subject and show it in an abstract nature.
February 7th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@mikelskoog
thank you Mikel, I appreciate your comment.
February 8th, 2020
