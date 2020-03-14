Sign up
23 / 365
Menai Strait
Another one of my walk, taken with my crappy phone camera.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
2298
photos
188
followers
150
following
Views
3
Album
XX
Camera
SM-J100H
Taken
13th March 2020 2:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bw-s
