Previous
Next
All things that grow by overalvandaan
47 / 365

All things that grow

Lev held up a beech nut shell in his hand and placed it in front of the tree. 'Don't you think that is a good one for your challenge', he said.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sandra Davies ace
A beautiful months board, look forward to the next shot. Great ideas and narrative around your tree!
April 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Of course ,it is a very good one for your challenge - A great focus and clarity on the hand and the spiky beech seed shell - it looks like a little heart !! Great dof with " the tree" a lovely faded image in the background ! fav
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise