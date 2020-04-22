Sign up
47 / 365
All things that grow
Lev held up a beech nut shell in his hand and placed it in front of the tree. 'Don't you think that is a good one for your challenge', he said.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
NIKON D90
22nd April 2020 3:56pm
Tags
tree
,
beech
,
nut
,
tree-s
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-s
,
beech nut shells
Sandra Davies
ace
A beautiful months board, look forward to the next shot. Great ideas and narrative around your tree!
April 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Of course ,it is a very good one for your challenge - A great focus and clarity on the hand and the spiky beech seed shell - it looks like a little heart !! Great dof with " the tree" a lovely faded image in the background ! fav
April 22nd, 2020
